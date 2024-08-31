Three Sask. women charged in connection with Air Ronge homicide

The Saskatchewan RCMP laid charges in connection with the Friday homicide of 28-year-old Andy McKenzie of the La Ronge area.

At around 6:30 a.m., police said they responded to a report of a seriously injured person in a home on Otter Street in Air Ronge. McKenzie was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation led to the arrest of three women from a home in the La Ronge area.

Police said a 20-year-old Andree McKenzie of La Ronge area is charged with one count of second-degree murder. The two other accused, 33-year-old Sarah Isbester and 26-year-old Alisha McKenzie, both of the La Ronge area, are charged with one count of manslaughter.

The accused will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Tuesday.

RCMP say they continue to investigate the incident.

The village of Air Ronge is located in northern Saskatchewan about 235 kilometres from Prince Albert. It lies on the western shore of Lac la Ronge and is three kilometres south of La Ronge and Lac La Ronge Provincial Park.