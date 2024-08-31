New faces, same expectations at Blades training camp

Blades prospects Lincoln Eaves and Grayson McDonald during morning practice Friday

Hockey rinks across western Canada are buzzing as training camps have begun for the Western Hockey League. That includes the Saskatoon Blades, who only finished playing hockey in the second week of May.

With the departure of head coach Brennan Sonne who took a job with the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds, it’s the first chance for Dan DaSilva to take the reins on the ice, and in the dressing room.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” said DaSilva on day one of camp. “Nice to see the returning guys back on the ice as well. And then some of the young guys, we’re getting our eyes on them for the first time as well. It’s been a good start here for the long four hours on the ice right off the bat. Now we’re into the games, which will be exciting to watch.”

Like the rest of the coaching staff, DaSilva was once a young kid on the ice with grown men at his first WHL training camp. He knows the feeling of looking up at the opponent across from him and feeling out of place, so he knows the nerves the rookies are feeling.

“You can see the nerves, and it’s good,” he said. “It shows that they care. They want to show well. So with that first session out of the way, hopefully when they get to the games, they can just focus on playing and doing what they do really well.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Brandon Lisowsky is entering his fifth WHL training camp, and he’s a little more comfortable out there. But he remembers how intimidating the older guys looked when he was 15.

“Nolan Kneen or Riley McKay, those were two 20-year-olds at the time,” said Lisowsky. “You’re just a kid at 15, still in high school and they’re guys that are full grown adults. Looking back, I was probably in the same shoes that first camp. Just nervous and excited at the same time but wanting to make an impression on the coaching staff.”

After a breakout season that ended with a second-round selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, goaltender Evan Gardner is learning how quickly you grow up in the Western Hockey League.

“This year, I’m kind of going to be accepting more of a leadership role,” said Gardner. “Being on the older side of the team, which is funny because I was a rookie last year, definitely getting up there on the older side of things. I’m just kind of looking to mentor guys, show them how it’s done around here because we do have high expectations of ourselves. We think we’re going to be a really good team this year.”

Blades General Manager Colin Priestner says the Eastern Conference looks to be wide open, except for Medicine Hat being tapped as an early favourite.

“We have a ton of playoff experience with our guys,” said Priestner. “We’ve got guys that have played 40 playoff games, lots of 30 games here, 20. It’s a different look for us with new blood here. But at the same time, it’s exciting, especially in the first half of the year, until the buyers and sellers have sorted themselves out.”

With five 20-year-old players on the roster, the Blades have until October 10th to cut that down to three.

On Sunday the Kirkness Cup, in memory of longtime Blades volunteer Bobby Kirkness, will go to the winning team from the training camp scrimmages.

The Blades open the regular season on the road against Swift Current, followed by a home opener on Sept. 21 against the Broncos at SaskTel Centre.