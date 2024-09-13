RCMP investing suspicious death after body found in Sask. home

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death on Big Island Lake Cree Territory.

On Thursday around 2:45 p.m., Pierceland RCMP responded to a report of a seriously injured person in a home. Arriving officers located a dead woman in the home.

The identity of the woman is unknown, and police say they’re working to identify her.

"We are unable to provide additional information about this investigation at this time," the RCMP said in a news release. "Updates will be provided when available. If an imminent risk to public safety is identified, we will notify the public."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.