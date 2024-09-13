New OSB mill construction in Prince Albert set for 2025
After years of delays and planning, a new oriented strand board (OSB) mill is coming to Prince Albert.
"We're not saying we're getting an OSB plant," Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said. "We now have one."
The province announced the new $543 million plant Thursday, which is expected to start construction in 2025 and will open in 2027.
One Sky Forest Products will build and operate the mill in partnership with multiple First Nations and Indigenous companies who have invested into One Sky.
After first announcing timber allocations in 2021 to help get the mill built, One Sky CEO Brian Fehr says too much time passed and the company instead took up an opportunity in Alabama. Thursday's announcement of 1.2 million cubic metres of timber and current market conditions lead Fehr to believe the mill will be built soon.
"I don't want to ever see Scott Moe if this doesn't go ahead like I'm serious," Fehr said. "I wouldn't be standing here if I didn't believe I was going to go ahead."
Indigenous Forestry Investments was formed by the four shareholders of One Sky -- Montreal Lake Business Ventures, Meadow Lake Tribal Council, Big River First Nation, and Tatanka Oyate Holdings -- to bring a unified Indigenous voice to the communities they represent.
Fehr said right now he's 95 per cent confident the mill will go ahead, but before construction can begin One Sky will need to bring in more partners, investment, and money to build the mill and work with the province to secure a cost-effective supply route to ensure the timber isn't being trucked in from far away.
"We still have the fiber, we still have the opportunity, we have the infrastructure, we have the access to the market," Premier Scott Moe said. "You have the regulatory will from the government, so there are many opportunities that are here."
Moe said the province has set a target of doubling Saskatchewan's forestry sector by 2030, and One Sky's mill will help meet that target with increased participation from Indigenous businesses and roughly 800 jobs for northern residents.
OSB is an engineered wood panel, which is similar to plywood and is a preferred material in home construction for roof, wall, and floor sheathing.
However, plans to revive the pulp mill northeast of the city appear to be on hold. Fehr doesn't believe pulp is a viable product in today's market and getting Paper Excellence's mill up and running will be too expensive.
"If that’s bad I am sorry, but I just don’t believe it myself," Fehr said.
The pulp and paper mill in Prince Albert was established by Weyerhaeuser Pulp and Paper in 1988. The company began to shut down its operations in 2006 and sold the property and assets to Domtar in 2008.
In 2011, Domtar sold the property to Paper Excellence. A non-compete clause that prevented Paper Excellence from producing pulp at the mill ended in March 2020.
Paper Excellence announced plans to reopen the pulp mill in February 2021, and a tour of the facility followed in May 2022.
Fehr said One Sky's Prince Albert mill will share a site with Paper Excellence in what he called "an integrated forest products" site.
The province plans to double the size of Saskatchewan's forestry sector by 2030, and a mill in Prince Albert will help the province get there. While Fehr is happy to be doing business in Saskatchewan instead of British Columbia.
"Don't ever underestimate how pissed off I am at my own province. We can't do anything there anymore -- It's just disgusting," Fehr said, before saying what a pleasure it's been to work with the provincial government.
"Compared to the bullshit we get in British Columbia. Holy smokes."
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Air Canada flights could halt next week: Here's the latest
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
LIVE UPDATES Air Canada flights could halt next week: Here's the latest
Air Canada's potential work stoppage could ground flights, halt cargo and leave travellers scrambling to reschedule next week. Follow along with live updates here.
Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, regardless of Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
A cat named Drifter is safe after sneaking out and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly 8 weeks
A cat aptly named Drifter is safe at home after sneaking outside and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly eight weeks.
NDP caving to Poilievre on carbon price, has no idea how to fight climate change: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to their stance on the consumer carbon price.
Scientists who discovered mammals can breathe through their anuses receive Ig Nobel prize
The world still holds many unanswered questions. But thanks to the efforts of the research teams awarded the IG Nobel Prize on Thursday, some of these questions – which you might not even have thought existed – now have answers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina based artist fundraising to help family with son with genetic disease
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise to help a young boy with a genetic disease.
-
Regina Pats' Whitehead becomes first CHL player to verbally commit to NCAA
Regina Pats' forward Braxton Whitehead has become the first major junior hockey player to verbally commit to playing in the Division 1 NCAA ranks after his Western Hockey League career ends.
-
Yearlong criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers comes to an end
After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
Winnipeg
-
1 dead, 3 injured in Friday morning crash on Portage Avenue
One person has died and three people were injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Portage Avenue intersection Friday morning.
-
Manitoba accused of ‘wasting taxpayers' money’ with electric vehicle chargers
An advocacy group says the Manitoba government has spent nearly a third of a million dollars on electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the past two years – but hasn’t tracked if the chargers are actually being used.
-
Three new options unveiled for new Manitoba health cards
Premier Wab Kinew posted on Instagram Thursday asking for opinions on three draft designs for the new health cards.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town adopts new resident code of conduct to address staff safety
An Alberta town has laid out rules for how residents must treat municipal staff and the consequences if they step out of line.
-
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
-
Yearlong criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers comes to an end
After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
Calgary
-
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
-
Computer science scholarship created in memory of international U of C student
A first-of-its-kind scholarship is being created to honour a University of Calgary computer science student who was killed last September.
-
Dazzling outdoor light festival returns to Calgary this month
Calgary's Night Light festival returns later this month with vivid outdoor light installations.
Lethbridge
-
Coaldale man charged with attempted murder after Lethbridge break-and-enter
Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.
-
Police operation near Vauxhall, Alta., ends: RCMP
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
-
1 suspect in custody after break-in and violent assault of Lethbridge woman
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
-
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
-
'I was scared:' Ontario woman fears home will collapse after roofing scam of $158K
An Ontario woman who just wanted to get some gutter guards to keep leaves out of her eavestroughs said she was convinced her home was going to collapse and handed over $158,000 in a roofing scam.
Ottawa
-
Lockdown lifted at eastern Ontario high school following 'threatening message', investigation continues
The lockdown that was prompted Friday morning by a "threatening message" directed towards a school in Kemptville has been lifted, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
One person dead after stabbing in the ByWard Market
A man is dead following a late night stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
-
Yearlong criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers comes to an end
After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
Montreal
-
Quebec again calls for the resignation of federal representative to combat Islamophobia
Quebec is calling for the departure of Canada's special representative responsible for combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby.
-
Telesat Lightspeed: Canada, Quebec give billions of dollars for satellite production
The Canadian government has announced a loan of $2.14 billion to satellite operator Telesat, to help the company build its broadband satellite constellation.
-
Man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC returns to court Dec. 6
A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City is expected to appear in court in Montreal.
Vancouver
-
Disruptions expected at YVR amid looming Air Canada strike
Airports across the country are experiencing turbulence as a looming strike by Air Canada workers threatens travel plans.
-
Canada to deploy military patrol plane, 50 personnel to Japan
Canada will send a military patrol plane and approximately 50 personnel to Japan this month to support international sanctions on North Korea following that country's recent ballistic missile tests, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.
-
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada to deploy military patrol plane, 50 personnel to Japan
Canada will send a military patrol plane and approximately 50 personnel to Japan this month to support international sanctions on North Korea following that country's recent ballistic missile tests, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.
-
Rescue operation frees humpback whale off northern B.C.
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess, Paul Cottrell said.
-
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
London
-
Air Canada passengers from London and elsewhere advised to start making alternate arrangements
Time is running out on a potential work stoppage by Air Canada pilots - that means passengers flying from London International Airport or Toronto Pearson Airport may have to start considering alternate travel plans.
-
Serious injuries following collision north of Woodstock
At around 4:00 p.m., the driver of an eastbound passenger vehicle lost control, and struck a cement truck. It subsequently flipped onto it’s roof in the ditch, trapping those inside.
-
Police say over a dozen people in London defrauded of nearly $2-million
A London man is charged police discovered 18 people have been defrauded of their money. Earlier this year, a victim realized a large sum of money they had invested with a financial advisory in 2023, was missing.
Kitchener
-
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
-
Senior cyclist who died in hit-and-run in Guelph identified
Tributes to Susan Bard have been popping up online after she died in a hit-and-run crash in Guelph last week.
-
'I was scared:' Ontario woman fears home will collapse after roofing scam of $158K
An Ontario woman who just wanted to get some gutter guards to keep leaves out of her eavestroughs said she was convinced her home was going to collapse and handed over $158,000 in a roofing scam.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
-
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Air Canada flights could halt next week: Here's the latest
Air Canada's potential work stoppage could ground flights, halt cargo and leave travellers scrambling to reschedule next week. Follow along with live updates here.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Missing N.S. woman believed dead; man charged with first-degree murder
Police in Nova Scotia now believe a woman reported missing earlier this month is dead, and a man has been charged with murder in her disappearance.
-
Big drop in gas prices across the Maritimes
The price of gas dropped across the Maritimes overnight, while there was no change in the price of diesel on Prince Edward Island.
-
Call that ended in fatal shooting of Indigenous man was not a wellness check: N.B. RCMP
The assistant commissioner for the New Brunswick RCMP released a statement Thursday evening in regards to a police shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a man from Elsipogtog First Nation.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.