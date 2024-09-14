RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in Sask. home

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in a home on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.

In the early morning hours of Friday at around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a weapons incident in a home.

Initial investigations by police determined that a firearm was discharged inside the residence, resulting in the injury of the man.

He later died after EMS provided initial medical assistance.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of Saskatoon and Prince Albert RCMP general investigation sections, the RCMP forensic identification section, Rosthern RCMP, and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police say there is no increased risk to public safety at this time and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation is located about 91 kilometres north of Saskatoon.