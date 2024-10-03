Sask. village appeals to province after spike in crime and vandalism

The mayor of Loon Lake is appealing to both provincial and federal government leaders for assistance in dealing with rising crime in the village, which has seen an increase in vandalism, theft, and property damage.

On Saturday, the community's historic church was destroyed in a suspected case of arson, and Mayor Brian Hirschfeld says his elderly neighbour has dealt with multiple break-ins in the course of a month.

"My neighbour, who's 75-years-old, had windows broken in his house and vehicle six times in a month. It's just not fair —we've lost about five to 10 thousand dollars from our town shop due to theft," Hirschfeld told CTV News on Thursday.

The northern community of Loon Lake has been dealing with a rash of crime and vandalism lately, according to its mayor. (Courtesy: Brian Hirschfeld)

Hirschfeld has been in contact with the provincial government and is discussing ways to increase police presence in the area.

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe noted that the newly established Saskatchewan marshals could play a role in addressing the issue.

"The Saskatchewan marshals, when they're up and running, would be able to deploy into a community like Loon Lake, supporting our RCMP officers," said Moe.

Currently, Loon Lake is served by just 11 RCMP officers, covering both the village and surrounding rural area. Hirschfeld believes more officers are needed to address the increasing crime.

Hirschfeld also mentioned ongoing discussions with the executive of the Saskatchewan Marshall Service, with hopes of establishing a satellite office in Loon Lake.

Meanwhile, the NDP has proposed a different approach, focusing being tough on addressing both crime and its root causes.

"We've been proposing for two years, ever since the Sask. Party came out with their plan for the Marshals Service, a plan to invest 20 million dollars in boots on the ground by 2026, at a time when rural crime and crime across the province has been rising," NDP leader Carla Beck said.

Until a solution is found, Hirschfeld says residents are living in fear, with many too scared to go for walks in their own community. The town hopes for a resolution soon.