Saskatoon police investigating multiple bear spray incidents

Saskatoon police responded to a series of bear spray incidents on Wednesday.

Police say the first report came in around 3:20 p.m. from the 2100 block of 22nd Street West, where a man was bear sprayed.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before they arrived, and the victim was treated by paramedics.

Later that day, at around 5:40 p.m. another incident was reported in the 1300 block of 22nd Street West.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from the effects of bear spray. Police say the victim declined medical care.

The suspect in this incident also fled the scene before police arrived.

The third report came in around 11:30 p.m. from the 300 block of Avenue C South. Police say a woman was bear sprayed near the basketball courts by the river.

According to police, she also refused medical treatment.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to give them a call.