Staff make major seizure of meth, cannabis and cell phones at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert seized a sizeable load of contraband on Monday, according to the federal correctional service.

In a news release on Thursday, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said it found illicit items including methamphetamine, cannabis concentrate, tobacco, cell phones, charging cables, and SIM cards.

Inside the institution, prison officials estimate the contraband has a value of nearly $369,350.

“The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.”

The correctional service attributed the bust to the vigilance of staff members, who it says use tools like ion scanners and drug sniffing dogs to conduct searches of personal property of inmates

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

CSC says it has set up a telephone tip line for anyone with information to disclose about activities that could affect the security at its federal prisons, which — it promises — is anonymous.