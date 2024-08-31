Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break

With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.

Hailey Prescesky is trying to squeeze in one more camping trip, before her children go back to school.

“It’s mixed emotions. Excited that they're going back and a little sad because we have lots of fun,” she said.

“I really enjoy being with my family this summer and I don't want the summer to end,” her daughter Ryan said.

Some campers plan to soak up the sun before temperatures drop.

“We're just trying to get in a lot of camping as we can before it starts getting cold here,” Olaniyi Osatuyi said.

The Pike Lake Provincial Park campground is expected to be near full capacity this weekend.

“Right now, we're sitting about 92 per cent full for the campground. We have about 27 sites that are available for the weekend,” Park Manager Chris Honig said.

Honig said seasonal campers are getting ready to pack up. He said Monday will be the last night to book a campsite for the year, but said the park will still be open afterward for other activities.

Meanwhile, SGI said regardless of where you spend the long weekend, it’s important to plan ahead and have a safe ride home.

“Making that plan ahead of time is really important because then you're not trying to make those decisions and trying to figure that out while you're impaired, figure it out while you're sober,” SGI Spokesperson Jeremy Pilon said.