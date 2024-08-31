SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Prince Albert police respond to over 100 calls in 12 hours

    A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service) A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)
    Share

    Prince Albert police responded to over 100 calls in a 12-hour period on Friday evening, making for a busy night.

    In a press release, the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said they experienced a significant increase in call volume during the night shift from Aug. 30, at 6:00 p.m. to Aug. 31, at 6:30 a.m.

    Officers responded to a total of 103 service calls, highlighting the demanding nature of their work in ensuring community safety.

    Among the calls attended, disturbances were the most common, with 34 reported. Other notable incidents included 11 evictions, seven neighborhood strengthening calls, and six suspicious person reports.

    Additionally, officers responded to six intoxicated person reports, four attempted suicides, four reports of impaired driving, two breaches of court orders, two family disputes involving violence, and two welfare checks.

    “Significantly, our officers handled multiple sensitive incidents, including four attempted suicides, two family disputes with violence, and one mental health incident. The dedication of our officers in managing these challenging situations underlines our commitment to the safety and mental health of all residents,” the release read.

    PAPS says the shift also saw a total of 11 arrests, with intoxication being the primary reason for seven of them. The remaining arrests were attributed to new charges and outstanding warrants.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

    Fatman Scoop, the rapper who topped charts in Europe with 'Be Faithful' in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits by such artists as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut, according to officials and his family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News