Prince Albert police respond to over 100 calls in 12 hours

Prince Albert police responded to over 100 calls in a 12-hour period on Friday evening, making for a busy night.

In a press release, the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said they experienced a significant increase in call volume during the night shift from Aug. 30, at 6:00 p.m. to Aug. 31, at 6:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a total of 103 service calls, highlighting the demanding nature of their work in ensuring community safety.

Among the calls attended, disturbances were the most common, with 34 reported. Other notable incidents included 11 evictions, seven neighborhood strengthening calls, and six suspicious person reports.

Additionally, officers responded to six intoxicated person reports, four attempted suicides, four reports of impaired driving, two breaches of court orders, two family disputes involving violence, and two welfare checks.

“Significantly, our officers handled multiple sensitive incidents, including four attempted suicides, two family disputes with violence, and one mental health incident. The dedication of our officers in managing these challenging situations underlines our commitment to the safety and mental health of all residents,” the release read.

PAPS says the shift also saw a total of 11 arrests, with intoxication being the primary reason for seven of them. The remaining arrests were attributed to new charges and outstanding warrants.