'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks

The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.

Mayor Bonnie Lewis says instead of enjoying the last few days of summer, a string of dog attacks is causing residents to stay inside and stay alert.

“They're living in fear, they don't want to do this for fear that they're going to run into these dogs again,” Lewis said.

She says there have been multiple dog attacks on adults, children, and other animals for months. The dogs travel in a group and all belong to the same owner, Lewis says.

One resident CTV News spoke with said her dogs have been attacked twice.

“I walk my dogs every day, and it's absolutely terrifying to take them out. You’re always on watch. I’ve carried sticks with me before,” Holly Hanson said.

The RCMP says it’s received six reports concerning a group of dogs in the town since April, but says no bites have been reported. RCMP says in consolation with crown prosecutors, it has determined the incidents are bylaw-related, not criminal.

But, the town’s bylaw committee chairperson says bylaws can be difficult to enforce.

“In this case, what we've discovered is that it doesn't matter how good your bylaws are in a community, we do not, as a small community, have representation in a bylaw court,” Gloria Stefanson said.

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) says it’s been pushing for a new bylaw model to help municipalities come together and address bylaw infractions.

“Unfortunately, in recent years, the provincial courthouses have been overly busy, and bylaw infraction and adjudication of those have kind of dropped off the priority list,” SUMA CEO Jean-Marc Nadeau said.

“As a result of that, municipalities are in a position where even though they might be able to enforce their bylaws, if somebody disputes it, there's no way to adjudicate it.”

SUMA says Kindersley implemented a similar system a few years ago.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre says there are ongoing discussions about a new bylaw model.

“It is a priority and those discussions are happening really as we speak. I mean, this was something that we talked about just this past week, and it's very much a priority for me,” Eyre said.

Meanwhile Mayor Lewis is hoping communities facing similar issues will reach out to the Town of Allan to collaborate and help push for change.