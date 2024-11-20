Saskatoon teen pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old

A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.

The teen, whose name can't be published under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Early in the morning on April 14, police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 4200 Block of Taylor Street East where 16-year-old Shahryar Amir was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheryaar Amir was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into a pole and flipped over on a stretch of Taylor Street East in the early morning hours Sunday. (Source: GoFundMe)

The vehicle, a 2008 Honda Civic, was travelling down Taylor Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, police said.

Shahryar Amir was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into a pole and flipped over on a stretch of Taylor Street East.

Family friend Mahnoor Naeem started a GoFundMe page to help the family with the funeral and other expenses as they dealt with the tragedy.

“He was really kind and generous. It was so tragic to hear when he passed away,” Naeem said in June.

The teen is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 28.

-With files from Carla Shynkaruk