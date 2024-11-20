Sask. company fined $84,000 after worker dies

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $84,000 after a worker died because of carbon monoxide exposure while using a sandblaster.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on February 23, 2023, in Nipawin. A worker with Kevin’s Custom Ag Ltd. was using a sandblaster without an approved blasting hood supplied with clean air, according to the province.

It’s the employers’ responsibility to provide and maintain the appropriate safety equipment for dangerous work like abrasive blasting, so Kevin’s Custom faced charges in the wake of the worker’s death.

The Nipawin-based company pleaded guilty to a violation of occupational health and safety regulations in the Nipawin Provincial Court on Sept. 25.

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $60,000, along with a surcharge of $24,000, for a total amount of $84,000.

The town of Nipawin is located about 270 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.