Saskatoon emergency response pitches $1.2M warming centres plan

Saskatoon’s new city council is being asked to approve the latest cold weather strategy next week, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.

The proposal, which is being presented to city council at its first meeting next Wednesday, includes evening and overnight warming locations for both men and women, as well as outreach services.

City administrators are requesting $200,000 from the reserve for capital expenditures to help fund the initiative. The remaining $1 million has been secured with contributions from provincial, federal and Indigenous governments, plus community foundations and private donations.

These resources would remain in place until March 31 next year.

The city says administration is also working on a new homelessness action plan.

In the meantime, organizations like Prairie Harm Reduction and the Salvation Army are already seeing an increase in people seeking shelter as temperatures drop.

On Tuesday, Prairie Harm Reduction announced it would stay open 24/7 for the next week to offer people a warm safe place until the city’s plan took effect.

The number of homeless people in Saskatoon is projected to climb over 1,000 by the end of this year. That’s up considerably from a year ago, when it was only 221.

-With files from Rory MacLean