    • Sask. tuxedo business closes stores across the province

    Image shows Tux and Tails on 22 St. W in Saskatoon. (Stacey Hein/CTV News) Image shows Tux and Tails on 22 St. W in Saskatoon. (Stacey Hein/CTV News)
    A Saskatchewan tuxedo business says struggles with inflation and operating costs have caused it close stores across the province.

    A sign posted on the Tux and Tails shop in Saskatoon said all three of its locations are closed.

    The business rented and sold tuxedos in Saskatoon, Regina, and Prince Albert.

    The sign cited pressures the pandemic put on local businesses, the surge in online shopping, inflation, freight costs and interest rates as reasons for the closures.

    “We thank Saskatchewan for supporting our family business for the past 41 years,” the sign read.

    A notice of distraint is also posted on the door, saying the business owes its landlord, D & M Heidt Holding Corp., more than $42,000.

