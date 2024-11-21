Saskatoon Friendship Centre opens emergency warming shelter

As Saskatoon recovers from Monday night’s snowstorm, community organizations are stepping up to provide shelter and support to those experiencing homelessness.

The Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre (SIMFC) has opened its doors as an emergency warming shelter, offering a safe and warm space for community members in need.

“Within the last 24 hours, the SIMFC has mobilized to operate as an emergency warming shelter to provide a safe, warm space for community members in need,” SIMFC executive assistant Chantal Kyplain said on Thursday.

According to Kyplain, the shelter is open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for evening warming and from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m. for overnight stays.

The SIMFC encourages anyone requiring shelter to visit their location at 168 Wall Street.

Saskatoon is grappling with a growing homeless population. The number of homeless people is projected to surpass 1,000 by the end of the year.

City administration is asking its new council to approve a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centers to help those people stay warm and safe during harsh winter. Saskatoon’s Emergency Management Organization developed the plan in concert with organizations including SIMFC, the Friendship Inn, Saskatchewan Health Authority, Prairie Harm Reduction, the Ministry of Social Services, and others.

The plan will be up for discussion at the first official meeting of council next Wednesday.