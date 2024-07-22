SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video

    A moose makes its way through a snowy field near Lake Louise, Alta. on November 23, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A moose makes its way through a snowy field near Lake Louise, Alta. on November 23, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.

    In January 2023, a Greenwater conservation officer found a YouTube video chronicling a November 2022 moose hunting trip in the Hudson Bay area.

    Conservation officers determined that a large bull moose was harvested without a valid license and was tagged using another person's game seal.

    The investigation led police to a home near Prince Albert and on March 9, 2023 officers executed a search warrant.

    Evidence including a gun, electronic devices, moose meat and antlers were recovered.

    Forensic analysis of the devices led conservation officers to the kill site. Almost six months after the moose was shot, officers searched the area and recovered spent rifle cartridge casings.

    The casings were a forensic match for the gun seized by officers.

    A Prince Albert man pleaded guilty in Melfort Provincial Court on May 13 to unlawfully hunting, unlawfully possessing wildlife, failing to wear hunting colours, using another person’s game seal and providing false information to an officer.

    He was fined $4,570.

    A Saskatoon man also pleaded guilty to allowing his game seal to be used by another person, providing false information to an officer and falsifying a hunter harvest survey.

    He was fined $1,650.

    In addition to $6,220 in total fines -- both men received one-year hunting suspensions.

    “Saskatchewan's wildlife laws are in place to support conservation and to ensure that animals are taken responsibly and ethically,” the Ministry of Environment said in a news release.

    “Conservation officers can use many different tools - including social media to advance an investigation and hold violators accountable.”

    The ministry encourages anyone who suspects wildlife or environmental violations to contact Saskatchewan’s toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 or report violations online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News