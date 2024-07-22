Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video

Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.

In January 2023, a Greenwater conservation officer found a YouTube video chronicling a November 2022 moose hunting trip in the Hudson Bay area.

Conservation officers determined that a large bull moose was harvested without a valid license and was tagged using another person's game seal.

The investigation led police to a home near Prince Albert and on March 9, 2023 officers executed a search warrant.

Evidence including a gun, electronic devices, moose meat and antlers were recovered.

Forensic analysis of the devices led conservation officers to the kill site. Almost six months after the moose was shot, officers searched the area and recovered spent rifle cartridge casings.

The casings were a forensic match for the gun seized by officers.

A Prince Albert man pleaded guilty in Melfort Provincial Court on May 13 to unlawfully hunting, unlawfully possessing wildlife, failing to wear hunting colours, using another person’s game seal and providing false information to an officer.

He was fined $4,570.

A Saskatoon man also pleaded guilty to allowing his game seal to be used by another person, providing false information to an officer and falsifying a hunter harvest survey.

He was fined $1,650.

In addition to $6,220 in total fines -- both men received one-year hunting suspensions.

“Saskatchewan's wildlife laws are in place to support conservation and to ensure that animals are taken responsibly and ethically,” the Ministry of Environment said in a news release.

“Conservation officers can use many different tools - including social media to advance an investigation and hold violators accountable.”

The ministry encourages anyone who suspects wildlife or environmental violations to contact Saskatchewan’s toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 or report violations online.