Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police

A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to police, emergency calls were received around 12:30 p.m. reporting an assault and a fire at the school.

A School Resource Officer (SRO) who was already present on the scene for a different matter was able to take the suspect, a 14-year-old girl, into custody immediately, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and police say a teacher was injured trying to intervene.

The SRO will continue to work closely with school board officials as the investigation continues.

Saskatoon police Sergeant Ken Kane held a media briefing SPS headquarters Thursday afternoon to share what police know about the incident so far.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

