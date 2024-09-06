Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
The suspect, who was arrested at the scene immediately after the shocking incident, appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday morning.
She faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and arson, according to police.
Police say the victim was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital in serious condition, where she remains. The serious assault unit continues to investigate the incident.
Both girls are students at Evan Hardy Collegiate, where the incident occurred.
Emergency calls were received around 12:30 p.m. reporting an assault and a fire at the school. The incident prompted a swift evacuation of the school.
Students described hearing the fire alarm and being instructed to leave the building.
Gus Alibibu, a student witness, recalled the chaos of the moment. "I was in class, and all of a sudden the fire alarm just went off," he said. "Everyone left, and we didn't see anyone get arrested."
Police say because a School Resource Officer (SRO) was at the school at the time of the attack, the officer was at the scene in less than thirty seconds and had the suspect apprehended in sixty.
"Happenstance we had a Saskatoon school resource officer there, so a full uniformed officer was at that school for a different event, and he immediately responded to the area where the event was occurring,” Sergeant Ken Kane, the SRO unit supervisor told reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
"I believe that this situation would have been much worse, and more out of control if we didn't have an officer there right away."
Sergeant Kane said the fire was put out quickly.
"It was put out by a teacher and some other staff, whether it was a fire extinguisher or whatever I don't know — I just know they did extinguish it."
Saskatoon Public Schools says classes will be canceled Friday, but the school will remain open and counselling services will be available for students.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Judge delays Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after November election
A judge agreed Friday to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case until after the November election.
Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
A Brant County resident is in hospital after they tested positive for rabies.
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
Walz says Gaza demonstrators are protesting for 'all the right reasons' while condemning Hamas
Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said Thursday that those protesting American support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza are doing so for 'all the right reasons,' as the Democratic ticket looks to balance its support for Israel with the humanitarian plight of civilians in the war-torn enclave.
How to watch the Harris-Trump ABC presidential debate
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will meet face-to-face next week in the ABC presidential debate. Here's how to watch the event that comes just two months before election day.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of Prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
'A natural fit': Regina Street Seam receives provincial funding
The future of the Regina Street team has been ensured for a while longer. The 15-member group relies on grants from groups like the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District. Now the province is chipping in with $205,000.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manitoba court acquits jail guard of charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
-
Winnipeg transit garage project $105M over budget: report
A major infrastructure project in Winnipeg is $105 million over budget, and portions of it may be pushed down the road, which could impact service.
-
'It's out there forever': How online predators can use back-to-school photos to target kids
Manitoba RCMP say back-to-school social media posts can contain safety issues for children if parents aren't mindful.
Edmonton
-
Body cameras being issued to all Edmonton police officers in coming months
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has started issuing body-worn cameras to its officers as part of a service-wide roll out.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in July, Edmonton's too
Alberta's unemployment rate soared to 7.7 per cent in August, while Edmonton's jobless rate climbed to the second-highest of any Canadian city.
-
Unauthorized drone stopped Jasper wildfire operations Wednesday: Parks Canada
An illegal drone flight stopped firefighting from the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday, officials say.
Calgary
-
Calgary construction industry shows 'concern' over Green Line delay
Calgary's construction industry is worried about the message being sent to investors because of the province's decision to delay the construction of the Green Line.
-
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in July, Edmonton's too
Alberta's unemployment rate soared to 7.7 per cent in August, while Edmonton's jobless rate climbed to the second-highest of any Canadian city.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in July, Edmonton's too
Alberta's unemployment rate soared to 7.7 per cent in August, while Edmonton's jobless rate climbed to the second-highest of any Canadian city.
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying 3 suspects in commercial structure fire
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help identify three suspects in connection with a fire set to a commercial building.
-
Alberta farmers caught in the middle of Canada, China dispute
Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
Toronto
-
19-year-old charged in armed kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot
A 19-year-old is facing charges following an armed kidnapping from the parking lot at Vaughan Mills in August.
-
Police release video of armed home invasion in Markham for second time this week
Police have released video of an armed home invasion in Markham for the second time this week.
-
Video shows moments before SUV collided with 12-year-old girl, teen driver now facing charge
CP24 has obtained new video showing the moment before an SUV collided with a 12-year-old girl in a crosswalk in Brampton over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
-
Ottawa mother denied thousands of dollars in claims for her son’s treatment for autism
An Ottawa mother says it’s been a nightmare dealing with her insurance company after she was denied tens of thousands of dollars worth of claims for her autistic son’s therapies.
-
AERO Gatineau-Ottawa pilots getting ready to take off, here's how they prepared
The Royal Canadian Airforce is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, Canadian, British and U.S. pilots will fly together at the AERO Gatineau-Ottawa this weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal gas prices hit lowest mark in 18 months
Those driving in and around Montreal woke up on Friday to the lowest gas prices seen in 18 months.
-
Woman dies in apartment fire near Montreal's Olympic Park: police
A woman in her 70s has died after an apartment fire near Montreal's Olympic Park.
-
Home sales increase by 9.3% in Montreal in August
The Association professionnelle des courtiers immobiliers du Québec (APCIQ) reports that home sales in the Montreal area increased by 9.3 per cent in August compared to the same month last year.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in North Vancouver
Mounties say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after a targeted shooting in North Vancouver.
-
Video shows suspects in Surrey, B.C., arson that killed family pet
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Surrey, B.C., arson that damaged a family's home – and killed one of their pets.
-
B.C. Interior wildfires show increased activity, triggering evacuation alert
A growing cluster of out-of-control wildfires in the British Columbia Interior has forced officials to place residents in the area under an evacuation alert.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in North Vancouver
Mounties say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after a targeted shooting in North Vancouver.
-
B.C. Interior wildfires show increased activity, triggering evacuation alert
A growing cluster of out-of-control wildfires in the British Columbia Interior has forced officials to place residents in the area under an evacuation alert.
-
Police release new details in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Merritt, B.C.
Police have released new details in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the B.C. Interior last month, expanding the timeline of when they believe the man was struck by the still unidentified vehicle.
London
-
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
-
$800,000 in damages after fire in London
Around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 700 block of Dundas Street and Hewitt Street for a blaze at the multi-unit dwelling.
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
A Brant County resident is in hospital after they tested positive for rabies.
-
Guelph man arrested after elderly cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman says she fled to northern Ont. to escape Islamic militants, but court rules she faked evidence
A federal court has rejected a refugee claim from a woman who said she came to Sudbury with her five children after fleeing Nigeria to escape Boko Haram, a militant Islamist group.
-
Body of missing Sudbury woman found in Point Grondine Park
Indigenous and provincial police are investigating after the body of a Sudbury woman was found in Point Grondine Park near Killarney several hours after she was reported missing.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Atlantic
-
Man who was subject of emergency alert in northern N.B. arrested: RCMP
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick has been arrested.
-
Here is where the most rain will fall in the Maritimes on Saturday
A low-pressure system containing moisture drawn up from the subtropical Atlantic will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Maritimes Friday night and Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia's five per cent rent cap extended until 2027
Nova Scotia’s rental cap, which currently sits at five per cent per year, has been extended.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.