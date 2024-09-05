Dutch elm disease cases grow in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon wants help from the public in stopping the spread of Dutch elm Disease.

While it’s not a new issue in Saskatoon, cases are on the rise.

“It's been in the city since the 1980s,” said Thai Hoang, director of parks with the City of Saskatoon. “We've had years where there are one or two positive results, but in 2023 we had four positive results.”

Hoang says Dutch elm disease (DED) is caused by a fungus that clogs the nutrient transport system of elm trees, causing yellow or brown curled leaves and eventually killing the tree.

Elm bark beetles get into the wood, consume it, and can transport the fungus up to two kilometres to other trees.

Hoang says of the 91 samples sent for testing this year, the city has received results for 54.

“So far we’ve had six positive cases of Dutch Elm Disease,” Hoang told CTV News.

The affected trees are in west-central Saskatoon, Varsity View, and the North Park area. Hoang says this is the most cases ever recorded in a year since they started monitoring, and since Saskatoon’s urban forest is made up of about 25 per cent elm trees, it’s cause for concern.

“We're taking it very seriously,” he said.

“We're going to continue our response and monitoring efforts to mitigate it as much as possible. And again, it's going to take a lot of support from the community as well to ensure that they're not storing that elm on their premises and making sure it's disposed of properly.”

The parks department has initiated its response plan and will be sweeping the city checking properties for elm firewood or brush. Hoang says residents can do their part to help stop the spread of Dutch elm disease.

“Don’t store elm wood, do not prune elm trees during the April 1 to Aug. 31 pruning ban, then, disposing of elm at the landfill, and not taking the elm to a compost depot or putting it in your green bin.”

Residents are encouraged to remove affected trees and dispose of elm wood at the designated location at the Saskatoon Landfill.

Elm wood disposal is free of charge.

If people aren’t sure, they can contact the City of Saskatoon for assistance with potential Dutch elm disease on their property.