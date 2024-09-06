SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. man with history of spying on women faces 49 additional charges

    Hameluck's 2019 rap sheet from one of his repeated appearances before the court on voyeurism charges. (CTV news) Hameluck's 2019 rap sheet from one of his repeated appearances before the court on voyeurism charges. (CTV news)
    Share

    A 35-year-old man with a history of spying on women without their knowledge is facing dozens of additional charges.

    Saskatoon police say Kyle Ronald Hameluck was arrested Thursday at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre following a voyeurism investigation.

    He faces a total of 49 criminal code charges, including voyeurism, prowling by night, breach of probation, intimidation, criminal harassment, possession of stolen property, and sexual assault.

    Police say the charges relate to incidents that happened between December 2017 and March 2024.

    Hameluck has faced dozens of similar charges and was convicted. He is scheduled to be in court to face the charges next week on Tuesday.

    Police are urging the public to be vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves, such as ensuring property security, checking door and window locks, being aware of surroundings in public places, and accompanying young children into public washrooms.

    Police said to contact them if anyone notices anything suspicious.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News