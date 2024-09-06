Sask. man with history of spying on women faces 49 additional charges

A 35-year-old man with a history of spying on women without their knowledge is facing dozens of additional charges.

Saskatoon police say Kyle Ronald Hameluck was arrested Thursday at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre following a voyeurism investigation.

He faces a total of 49 criminal code charges, including voyeurism, prowling by night, breach of probation, intimidation, criminal harassment, possession of stolen property, and sexual assault.

Police say the charges relate to incidents that happened between December 2017 and March 2024.

Hameluck has faced dozens of similar charges and was convicted. He is scheduled to be in court to face the charges next week on Tuesday.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves, such as ensuring property security, checking door and window locks, being aware of surroundings in public places, and accompanying young children into public washrooms.

Police said to contact them if anyone notices anything suspicious.