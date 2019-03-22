

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they expect to lay 98 additional charges against a man charged this week in connection with reports of suspicious activity around Cumberland Avenue and College Drive.

In February police received complaints of people finding footprints in the snow leading up to the windows of homes in the area. On two occasions, a thin male wearing a dark bunnyhug with the hood up was reportedly observed near the homes.

At the time police believed the incidents had been occurring since late January and the same suspect may have been responsible for all of them.

On Monday police said they arrested a 30-year-old man and charged him with voyeurism, prowling at night and breach of probation.

Further investigation revealed 22 more victims in relation to an incident on September 2, 2018, police said Friday. He is expected to be charged with an additional 27 counts of voyeurism, 11 counts of prowling by night and 60 counts of breach of probation.

He has been in custody since his arrest and was expected to appear in court Friday morning.