Saskatoon air quality, visibility remains ‘very poor’ as wildfires burn

Wildfires burning in northern Saskatchewan and northern Alberta continue to cause issues in Saskatoon.

People were greeted with smoke once again Monday, leading to poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Environment Canada issued an advisory Monday morning warning of "very poor air quality"

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," the advisory said.

"The combination of heat and very poor air quality in smoke will increase the risk to your health."

As of 10 a.m., Saskatoon's air quality health index was listed as 10+, which presents a very high risk, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency is advising the general public to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says there are currently 105 active fires burning in Saskatchewan.

So far this year there have been 407 fires, up from the average of 274 fires at this point of the year.

"We've been very busy, we have a lot of active fires right now," Steve Roberts, the vice president of operations for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said on CTV Morning Live.

"And those fires are producing a fair bit of local smoke and that's being added to some smoke that's drifted in from our partners to the west."

Fire bans remain in place for a majority of the province. Areas ranging from Prince Albert to Saskatchewan's northern border are banned from lighting fires.

Roberts says roughly half of the province's wildfires are "human caused," main due to inattention, campfires that are improperly extinguished and ATVs used in dry or forested areas.