SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Truck drives into house in Holliston

    A pickup truck drove into the front of a home on the 1400 block of Louise Avenue on Sunday.
    A home in Holliston received an unwelcome visitor on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the front of the house.

    Saskatoon firefighters received a call around 5:40 p.m. Sunday about a Dodge Ram pickup truck that drove into a house in the 1400 block of Louise Avenue.

    No one inside the home was injured.

    Crews responding to the crash pulled a road sign out of the windshield.

    The driver was pulled from the vehicle and sent to hospital with minor injuries.

    Police are investigating the crash.

     

      

