Truck drives into house in Holliston

A home in Holliston received an unwelcome visitor on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the front of the house.

Saskatoon firefighters received a call around 5:40 p.m. Sunday about a Dodge Ram pickup truck that drove into a house in the 1400 block of Louise Avenue.

No one inside the home was injured.

Crews responding to the crash pulled a road sign out of the windshield.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle and sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.