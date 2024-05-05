Saskatoon Entertainment Expo delights pop culture fans

Pop culture enthusiasts in Saskatoon had a thrilling weekend at the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo, the city's own Comic-Con-like festival.

The event at Prairieland Park hosted a wide array of genres and subcultures, filling most of the park's event venues.

The expo was a celebration of all things pop culture, with guest appearances from celebrities and a vibrant display of cosplay.

Susan Kuzma with Signature Events said she loves seeing the expo develop over the years.

"I mean, we're really looking to continue to grow the event in Saskatoon, there’s a great market for it here,” she told CTV News.

“So our goal is to continue to grow the event. Bring more fun and interesting things in the pop culture world."

Attendees could immerse themselves in the world of their favorite movies, TV shows, comics, and games, whether it be Middle Earth from "The Lord of the Rings" or the Death Star from "Star Wars."

"This is the convention you're looking for," said an unnamed storm trooper from Saskatoon's 501st legion.

The Saskatoon Entertainment Expo has become a staple in Saskatoon's pop culture scene, and organizers have confirmed its return next year, promising even more excitement and immersive experiences for fans.