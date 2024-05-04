Sask. man charged with murder after elderly assault victim’s death

A 57-year-old man from Naicam has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of an 81-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained from an assault.

On Thursday at around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report about a serious assault at a home on 3rd Avenue North in Naicam, RCMP said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 81-year-old Dennis Swanson from Naicam. RCMP said his family has been notified and victim services made available to them.

RCMP said the death was considered suspicious and following the investigation, they arrested 57-year-old Kevin Swanson at around 5:45 p.m. that same evening.

“Investigation has determined that he and the deceased were related to one another. The family has asked for privacy,” RCMP said.

Swanson was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Monday.

Naicam is a small town in rural Saskatchewan located about 180 kilometres from Saskatoon.