Calgary police search Saskatoon for man wanted in Canada-wide warrant

Saskatchewan RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are asking the public for help locating 37-year-old Michael Robertson, who is wanted by the Correctional Service of Canada on a Canada-wide warrant.

Robertson is wanted for breaching court-ordered conditions, including wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP said Robertson was last known to be in Calgary on May 10, and investigators believe he may now be in the Saskatoon or North Battleford areas. His current whereabouts is unknown.

Described as approximately six-feet-one-inch tall and weighing 260 pounds, Robertson has brown eyes and brown hair, along with multiple tattoos on his neck and under both eyes, RCMP said.

Robertson has been declared a long-term offender, with charges primarily originating from incidents in Saskatchewan, according to Calgary police.

Among the numerous charges he faces are disguise with intent, arson with disregard for human life, carrying a concealed weapon, assault, assault with a weapon, careless use of a weapon or prohibited device, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, mischief in relation to property and failure to comply with a recognizance.

If you see Robertson, RCMP advise not to approach him, and contact your local police service.