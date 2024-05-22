Lumber tumbles down embankment in Saskatoon freeway crash

Lanes were closed on an overpass at Idywyld Drive and 51st Street on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, spilling a pile of lumber into the ditch.

Shortly after 7 a.m., firefighters observed the overturned semi-truck with its double trailer unit on its side on the overpass, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

After securing the vehicle and confirming the driver was okay, crews dammed a diesel fluid leak and closed both lanes of the overpass.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire department then turned over the scene to Saskatoon police.