Lumber tumbles down embankment in Saskatoon freeway crash

    Lanes were closed on an overpass at Idywyld Drive and 51st Street on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, spilling a pile of lumber into the ditch.

    Shortly after 7 a.m., firefighters observed the overturned semi-truck with its double trailer unit on its side on the overpass, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

    After securing the vehicle and confirming the driver was okay, crews dammed a diesel fluid leak and closed both lanes of the overpass.

    There were no reported injuries.

    The fire department then turned over the scene to Saskatoon police.

