SASKATOON -- The Province is putting $3.1 billion into infrastructure in 2020-2021 in the first year of a two-year capital plan totalling $7.5-billion.

“The capital plan invests in schools, hospitals, highways, Crown utility projects, municipal infrastructure and other needed projects to stimulate our economy, create jobs and build a strong Saskatchewan," the provincial budget document says.

There will be a large focus on highways, with more than 1,000 kilometres of highway in Saskatchewan slated for improvements.

Some of the projects include:

Nine sets of passing lanes and resurfacing and widening on Highways 6 and 39 between Regina and the US Border.

Four sets of passing lanes and resurfacing on Highway 7 between Rosetown and Kindersley, plus planning for three additional sets of passing lanes, to continue improvements along the entire corridor to the Alberta border.

Two sets of passing lanes, resurfacing, and widening of Highway 5, plus planning for a short section of twinning between Saskatoon and the junction of Highway 2

Three sets of passing lanes on Highway 10 between Melville and Yorkton.

Intersection improvements on Highway 3 East of Prince Albert

Rumble strips on Highway 342 south of Plato

Beginning work on 24 to 26 new sets of passing lanes

Planning for the Saskatoon Freeway

Other funding for infrastructure includes:

Municipal Infrastructure – $316 million

$166 million in transfers to municipalities, including funding made available through the Gas Tax Fund, Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, New Building Canada Fund and other programs.

$150 million for the new Municipal Economic Enhancement Program.

Education (K-12 Schools) – $168 million

$88 million for ongoing and new school projects in various locations including projects in Regina, Saskatoon and a new consolidated elementary and high school in Carrot River.

$80 million for maintenance and renewal projects in schools throughout the province.

Advanced Education – $33 million

$33 million to support major renovation and repair works in the post-secondary sector.

Health – $172 million

$94 million for the rehabilitation of health facilities, including electrical renewal at Regina hospitals.

$49 million for major projects such as the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital and a new, 72-bed, long-term seniors care facility in Meadow Lake.

$29 million for equipment, including a new CT scanner in Melfort.

Government Services – $229 million

Government services capital includes the rehabilitation of provincial dams and water supply channels, upgrades to courts and correctional facilities, IT projects, parks and recreation facilities, environmental protection, and support for other government programs.

Crown Corporations – $1.75 billion in 2020-21

SaskPower will invest $846 million in improvements to the province’s electricity system.

SaskEnergy’s planned capital investment of $407 million in the province’s natural gas distribution system includes expansion of transmission system capacity.

SaskTel will continue improvements to networks, information, and communications technology through $325 million in capital investments.

Stimulus — $2.0 billion over two years