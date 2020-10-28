SASKATOON -- Two elementary schools in Saskatoon are reporting positive cases of COVID-19.

Letters were sent to parents of students from both École St. Peter and Willowgrove elementary schools Tuesday evening. One confirmed positive case is being reported at each school.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Both theCcatholic and public school boards are working with Public Health.

The SHA is conducting contact tracing.