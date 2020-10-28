PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Catholic School Division is reporting a third case of COVID-19 at Ecole St. Mary High School.

Director of Education Lorel Trumier said the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified the latest case Tuesday evening.

Trumier said the SHA identified the first case on Sunday. At that point, another potential case was under investigation.

The case under investigation has now been confirmed as positive. The two people are from the same household, said Trumier.

Those two cases and the most recent one are not believed to be related.

Contact tracing is underway, and classes resumed like normal on Wednesday.

“Due to the safety protocols that are in place, this case is deemed to be a potential exposure and is of low risk,” reads the news release about the most recent case.

The two classrooms impacted by the case are required to self-monitor for symptoms until Friday.

The most recent person who tested positive for the virus was present at the school on Oct. 16.