SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Youth Soccer Inc. (SYSI) says three cases of COVID-19 have been found in its league.

In a post on its Facebook page, the league said those in the affected mini-league have been notified by email.

The three cases have resulted in the shutdown of two mini-leagues for 14 days, SYSI said in the post.

Anyone at the Saskatoon Sports Centre on Oct. 21 between from 5 p.m and 6:45 p.m should self-monitor for 14 days, and risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, SYSI said.

Anyone considered a close contact with the cases will be contacted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the league said.

The sports centre underwent an extensive deep cleaning after notification about the positive cases, according to SYSI.