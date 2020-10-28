SASKATOON --
A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
Saskatoon
Oct. 17
-
Somewhere Else Pub and Grill, 2605 Broadway Avenue, 7:45 to 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 19
-
Starbucks, 1844 McOrmond Drive, 8 to 10 a.m.
-
Life Labs Midtown Plaza, 3:40 to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 21
-
CostCo Market Drive (south location), 6 to 7 p.m.
Oct. 22
-
Mandarin Restaurant, 245 20 Street West, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
-
Save-on Foods, Brighton location, 1:45 to 3 p.m.
-
Salvation Army Thrift Store, 410 42 Street East, 3 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 23
-
Boston Pizza, Eighth Street location, 5 to 11:30 p.m.
Prince Albert
Oct. 16
-
Lucky's Bar and Grill, 1499 10 Avenue East, 8 to 10 p.m.
-
Northern Lights Casino, 44 Marquis Road West, 2 to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18
-
Safeway, 2995 Second Avenue West (South Hill Mall), 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 22
-
Safeway, 2995 Second Avenue West (South Hill Mall), 5 to 6 p.m.
-
Park Range Vet Clinic, 380A South Industrial Drive, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Canwood
Oct. 11
-
Canwood Co-op Grocery Store, 800 Third Avenue, 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 22
-
Canwood Co-op Grocery Store, 800 Third Avenue, no identified time
Oct. 24
-
Canwood Co-op Grocery Store, 800 Third Avenue, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Shellbrook
Oct. 12
-
Shellbrook Big Way Foods, 28 Main Street, 6 to 7 p.m.
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.