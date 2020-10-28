SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 17

Somewhere Else Pub and Grill, 2605 Broadway Avenue, 7:45 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 19

Starbucks, 1844 McOrmond Drive, 8 to 10 a.m.

Life Labs Midtown Plaza, 3:40 to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

CostCo Market Drive (south location), 6 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Mandarin Restaurant, 245 20 Street West, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Save-on Foods, Brighton location, 1:45 to 3 p.m.

Salvation Army Thrift Store, 410 42 Street East, 3 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23

Boston Pizza, Eighth Street location, 5 to 11:30 p.m.

Prince Albert

Oct. 16

Lucky's Bar and Grill, 1499 10 Avenue East, 8 to 10 p.m.

Northern Lights Casino, 44 Marquis Road West, 2 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18

Safeway, 2995 Second Avenue West (South Hill Mall), 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 22

Safeway, 2995 Second Avenue West (South Hill Mall), 5 to 6 p.m.

Park Range Vet Clinic, 380A South Industrial Drive, 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Canwood

Oct. 11

Canwood Co-op Grocery Store, 800 Third Avenue, 1 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 22

Canwood Co-op Grocery Store, 800 Third Avenue, no identified time

Oct. 24

Canwood Co-op Grocery Store, 800 Third Avenue, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Shellbrook

Oct. 12

Shellbrook Big Way Foods, 28 Main Street, 6 to 7 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.