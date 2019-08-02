

CTV Saskatoon





A woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere appeared to mouth the words “I didn’t do it” to a loved-one during her first court appearance in a North Battleford courtroom.

On July 31, Saskatchewan RCMP arrested Nicole Cook, 36, from Edmonton, on charges of first degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and vehicle theft. She appeared in North Battleford provincial court on Friday.

Police say Laverdiere travelled to North Battleford at the end of April to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle, Nicole’s son.

“I’m not prepared to talk about the cogency of the case but the RCMP and the crown are under the impression that the charges are warranted,” Crown Attorney Chris Brown said.

On July 28, at the request of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit North, the Edmonton Police Service arrested Jesse Sangster, 23, from Edmonton, Alta. Sangster faces charges of accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

Laverdiere was last seen on May 1, 2019 in North Battleford. On June 10, Saskatchewan RCMP said they believed her disappearance was the result of foul play and were investigating her death as a homicide. Her remains were found near North Battleford on July 11.

Five people total have been charged in relation to the murder.

Cook and Sangster are expected to appear in court again on August 31.

With files from CTV Saskatoon's Saron Fanel.