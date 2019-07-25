

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan RCMP on Thursday arrested a third person in relation to the homicide of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Brent Checkosis, 18 of North Battleford, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance at North Battleford Provincial Court on Friday.

Danita Thomas and Shayla Orthner are also facing multiple charges including first degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing and officers expect to make more arrests, RCMP say.