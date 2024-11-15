No injuries in Saskatoon garage fire

SASKATOON
    Saskatoon firefighters responded to a garage fire on the 100 block of Avenue U South Thursday night.

    Arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a detached garage in the rear of the property, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said in a release.

    The blaze was extinguished after crews advanced hose lines to apply water to the interior of the structure.

    SFD says all occupants were evacuated safely and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

    As of 12:39 a.m., a fire investigator was on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

