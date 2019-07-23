

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan RCMP say they have charged a second person with the murder of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Danita Thomas, 32 of North Battleford, has been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Laverdiere was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. Her remains were discovered near North Battleford on July 11.

Another accused, 27-year-old Shayla Orthner, appeared in court Tuesday.

"I want justice. I want everyone who was involved to be arrested and to get what’s coming to them," Laverdiere's mother, Carol, told CTV News.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and officers expect to make additional arrests in the coming weeks.