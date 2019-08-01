

CTV Saskatoon





Two more people face charges in connection with the death of a missing Edmonton woman found in North Battleford.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere was last seen on May 1, 2019 in North Battleford. On June 10, Saskatchewan RCMP said they believed her disappearance was the result of foul play and were investigating her death as a homicide. Her body was found near North Battleford on July 11.

On July 28, at the request of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit North, the Edmonton Police Service arrested Jesse Sangster, 23, from Edmonton, Alta., in relation to Laverdiere’s death. Sangster faces charges of accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

Three days later on July 31, Saskatchewan RCMP arrested Nicole Cook, 36, from Edmonton, charging her with first degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

Police say Laverdiere travelled to North Battleford at the end of April to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle. The RCMP says Nicole Cook is the mother of Tristen.

Both Cook and Sangster have been taken to Saskatchewan and have scheduled court appearances in North Battleford provincial court on Aug. 2.

Three others arrested earlier in investigation

On July 11, North Battleford Mounties discovered human remains in a rural area while conducting a ground search. An autopsy conducted the following confirmed the remains belonged to Laverdiere.

Ten days later RCMP charged 27-year-old Shayla Orthner of North Battleford with first degree murder, kidnapping, vehicle theft and interfering with a human body. Danita Thomas, 32, has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 25-year-old Laverdiere.

Brent Checkosis, 18, of North Battleford, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.