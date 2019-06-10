

CTV Saskatoon





The disappearance of a 25-year-old Edmonton woman last seen in North Battleford is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit North, with the help of the North Battleford and Prince Albert Forensic Identification Sections and an Analyst from the RCMP Forensic Laboratory in Edmonton, have determined that Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere's disappearance is the result of foul play, according to a news release.

Laverdiere was last seen in North Battleford on May 1 and her family has not heard from her since.

Over the last several days, police executed search warrants in several locations in North Battleford and are now reviewing the information gathered, RCMP say.

Police say they continue to follow up on information and tips provided by the public.

Police describe Laverdiere as five-foot-four and 140 pounds, with burgundy hair, grey contact lenses, small tattoos on her neck and eyebrow and nose piercings.

When she went missing, Laverdiere may have been wearing bright white shoes, a black jacket and black pants with unique red and white stripes, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.