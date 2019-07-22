

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a 27-year-old woman in the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere – and say they expect to make more arrests in the coming weeks.

Shayla Orthner of North Battleford has been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

Orthner is scheduled to make her first court appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Laverdiere, who was from Edmonton, was last seen in North Battleford May 1, 2019. On June 10 Saskatchewan RCMP announced that her disappearance was the result of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing, RCMP say.