An autopsy has confirmed that human remains found in a rural area near North Battleford last week are Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, RCMP say.

Officers from North Battleford and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit were carrying out a ground search in the area last Thursday as part of an investigation when a police dog found the remains.

RCMP then contacted the families of Laverdiere and Ashley Morin; the cases of both missing women are being investigated as homicides.

Laverdiere, who was from Edmonton, was last seen in North Battleford May 1, 2019. On June 10 Saskatchewan RCMP announced that her disappearance was the result of foul play.

Morin was last seen in the city July 10, 2018.

The investigation into Laverdiere's death remains ongoing, RCMP say.