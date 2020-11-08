SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's public and Catholic school divisions have cancelled in-person classes for Monday.

"This decision was made collaboratively and in discussion with the City of Saskatoon and our partners in emergency services," the divisions said in a joint press release issued Sunday evening.

"Cancelling in-person classes helps ensure the safety of students and staff members, while supporting the city’s efforts to clear streets and facilitate the municipal election, for which several of our schools are polling stations."

While in-person classes are cancelled, teachers will still be providing direction and assignments for their students for at-home learning, the divisions said in the release.

Monday was already a previously scheduled professional development day for elementary schools.