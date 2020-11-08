Advertisement
City says fire, police, search and rescue teams will help people who get stranded in Saskatoon
Heavy snow covers the street and sidewalks in downtown Saskatoon on Nov. 8.
SASKATOON -- As the winter storm continues in Saskatoon, the city said it is prepared to help people who get stuck in the snow while driving.
The City of Saskatoon is discouraging non-essential travel at this time and said those who do need to get around the city should consider taking Saskatoon Transit.
In a release sent out Sunday night, the City said the Saskatoon Fire Department is advising people who get stranded to not panic, stay with their vehicle and call 306-975-8300 or 911 if it is an emergency.
Responders from the fire department, police department and search and rescue will be contacted and will find a way to get people who are stranded to a safe location, the release said.