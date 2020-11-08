SASKATOON -- As the winter storm continues in Saskatoon, the city said it is prepared to help people who get stuck in the snow while driving.

The City of Saskatoon is discouraging non-essential travel at this time and said those who do need to get around the city should consider taking Saskatoon Transit.

In a release sent out Sunday night, the City said the Saskatoon Fire Department is advising people who get stranded to not panic, stay with their vehicle and call 306-975-8300 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Responders from the fire department, police department and search and rescue will be contacted and will find a way to get people who are stranded to a safe location, the release said.