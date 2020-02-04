SASKATOON -- Warning: Some may find the details and images in this story disturbing.

A woman claiming her ex-boyfriend tried to kill her testified in his trial on Tuesday.

Cory Smockum, 38, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault and choking to overcome resistance in relation to an incident on Oct. 13, 2018 involving Adrienne Lennie.

Lennie took the stand at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

The 30-year-old said she and Smockum dated for four months, but were broken up for about a week as of Oct. 13, 2018.

That day, the two had attended a sled rally in Hanley “as friends” to try and “reconcile” the relationship, Lennie testified.

After the sled rally, Lennie and Smockum went to the bar in Hanley. They met a couple there and sat together.

The four of them then went to the couple’s garage for more drinks, but eventually went back to the bar.

At the bar, Smockum accused Lennie of flirting with another man and got aggressive, according to Lennie’s testimony.

Lennie said she and Smockum planned to go back to the couple’s garage to get their quad and go home.

That’s where the attempted murder happened, Lennie said.

‘I made peace with dying that night’

Lennie told court that Smockum threw her on the concrete garage floor and asked if she was “scared of him, yet?”

Lennie testified Smockum got on top of her and continuously punched her in the face.

“His hands were around my neck ... and he was kneeling on my arms so I couldn’t fight back,” Lennie said.

“I lost consciousness but when I opened my eyes, he was still hitting me.”

With her face bruised and covered with blood, Lennie said Smockum sexually assaulted her.

Smockum made calls to Lennie’s parents, telling them to say goodbye to their daughter, Lennie testified.

“I made peace with dying that night,” Lennie told court, adding that she had mentally said goodbye to her children and family.

After the abuse, Smockum told Lennie to “get up” because “she wasn’t going to die here.”

Lennie testified Smockum told her they were both going to die in the river.

“He said no one was going to find my body and I was going to end up like Ashley Morin,” Lennie told court.

Lennie said Ashley Morin is her friend. The 31-year-old was last seen July 2018 in North Battleford. RCMP believe she’s a victim of homicide, though her body has never been found.

Lennie said she prayed her family would find her body in the river.

The two travelled towards a river on a quad, going “really fast,” Lennie said. Eventually both got thrown off the vehicle and landed in a field, according to Lennie’s testimony.

That’s when Lennie said she ran toward lights. Police found her, asked if she was Adrienne, and waited for an ambulance to take her to a Saskatoon hospital.

The woman said she was treated for broken ribs, two black eyes, a brain bleed, knee damage and needed multiple stitches. She spent about six days in hospital.

Lennie, and her family sitting in the gallery, cried during the testimony — prompting the judge to order a 15-minute break.

Defence lawyer Ian Wagner asked Lennie if she hit Smockum with a tool while in the garage.

“I never put my hands on that man. How dare you. You’re a f—ing coward,” Lennie said, looking at Smockum, with his feet shackled, sitting in the prisoner’s box.

Investigators involved in the case are expected to testify on Wednesday.