Warning: Some may find the details and images in this story disturbing.

SASKATOON -- A blood stain was found inside a garage where a woman claims her life was on the line.

Forensic investigator Sgt. Ryan Clunie took the stand in a trial for a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Cory Smockum, 38, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault and choking to overcome resistance in connection to an incident involving Adrienne Lennie, 30.

Clunie told court he observed the blood stain, smeared with shoe prints, in a detached garage at a Hanley home.

On Tuesday, Lennie testified Smockum kicked open the door of the garage, pinned her down to the floor and beat her.

With blood covering her bruised face, Lennie said Smockum forced her to perform oral and anal sex. She testified Smockum threatened to kill her and made calls to her parents telling them their daughter was “going to die tonight.”

The garage belonged to a couple Lennie and Smockum met earlier that night at the bar. The couple was still at the bar when the attempted murder happened, Lennie told Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

The forensic investigator said there was a boot print on the door, and the door latch was broken — indicating a break-and-enter.

Defence lawyer Ian Wagner asked Clunie whether he saw any pieces of the latch at the crime scene.

Clunie said he didn’t see any screws or fragments inside the garage, and agreed it could have been possible the door was already damaged.