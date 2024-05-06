Warriors force deciding game seven with OT win over Blades

SASKATOON
    The Moose Jaw Warriors have forced a game seven with the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) eastern final with a 4-3 overtime win in Moose Jaw Sunday afternoon.

    Lynden Lakovic scored the winner for Moose Jaw 2:57 into the extra frame, it marked the fifth time in six games the two teams needed overtime to determine a winner this series.

    Rilen Kovacevic led the way for Moose Jaw with a goal and two assists. Brayden Schuurman, Denton Mateychuk and Lakovic all had two point games.

    Egor Sidorov had a three points for the Blades (1G, 2A), captain Trevor Wong had two helpers in the loss.

    The Blades went 1/1 on the power-play while Moose Jaw was 0/1.

    Evan Gardner made 31 saves in a losing cause while Jackson Unger made 30 stops in the win.

    Game seven that will determine the WHL’s Eastern Conference champion will be Tuesday night at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

    The winner will face either Prince George or Portland in the league final. Game six of that series is Monday night with Portland leading three games to two.

