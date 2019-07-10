A newly-released photo of a van which may be connected to Ashley Morin’s disappearance is motivating her family to find answers.

On the one-year anniversary of when the 31-year-old was last seen in North Battleford, RCMP shared a blurry picture of a two-toned windowless van on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said the van was last seen on the corner of 96th Street and 16th Avenue in North Battleford on July 10, 2018 around 9:30 p.m. – which was also one of the last locations Morin was seen.

"This picture of this van blows us out of the water," Krista Fox, Morin’s family friend, told CTV News.

"Who the hell owns that vehicle. Now we have a mission, now we want to know who’s the driver."

In hopes of getting answers to Ashley Morin’s disappearance, RCMP is asking anyone who knows any information about the van or the occupants to contact police.

RCMP also announced on Wednesday that the Major Crime Unit is now considering Morin’s disappearance as a homicide.

Still, the Morin family has hope.

"We will never ever ever give up the hope of bringing her home. That’s all we want in life, is to bring her home – whatever that may look like," Fox said.

Ashley Morin had a loud, contagious laugh

Morin’s older sister, Janine, said she broke down in tears after hearing RCMP classify her sister’s disappearance as a homicide.

"Ashley was so happy-go-lucky. She could turn around any bad situation. Her laughter was contagious, you would know she was in a room and you’d just want to be beside her to know what was so funny," Janine said.

According to RCMP, Morin was in regular contact with her family.

Since her disappearance, officers haven’t found any phone, social media or bank account usage linked to Morin.

On Friday, friends and family will start walking from Saskatoon Police Headquarters to North Battleford – to show solidarity in finding Ashley Morin.