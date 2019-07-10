

CTV Saskatoon





A woman last seen in North Battleford one year ago was the victim of a homicide, Saskatchewan RCMP now believes.

Ashley Morin, 31, was last in contact with her family on July 10, 2018 and was last seen in mid-July in North Battleford.

Officers have found no mobile phone usage, no social media usage, and no bank account activity linked to Morin throughout the year, RCMP said in a news release.

Saskatchewan RCMP on Wednesday released an image of a two-tone, windowless van. It was on the corner of 96th Street and 16th Avenue in North Battleford, July 10, 2018, around 9:30 p.m. This was one of the locations Morin was last seen, RCMP say.

RCMP say they hope the public can help identify the van or its occupants, as they may have valuable information to help find Morin.