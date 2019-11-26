SASKATOON -- Four men and a boy from the Buffalo Narrows area who reported being shot at on a highway now face charged after an RCMP investigation.

La Loche RCMP received a report of a shooting on Highway 155 south of La Loche on Nov. 3, according to a news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a pickup truck with damage to the rear tires and five males hiding in the bushes.

They reported being chased along the highway by another vehicle and shot at, police say.

After weeks of investigation and limited cooperation from the people involved, police believe the group traveled from Buffalo Narrows to La Loche to buy illegal drugs.

There, they were involved in a fight and were pursued south on Highway 155 when shots were fired, police say.

The men – Robert Kenney, Colin McPherson, Dawson Laliberte and Zachary Montgrand – and the boy now each face several charges including armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Also relating to the incident, George Edwin Fontaine from La Loche faces charges including cocaine trafficking.

Police are still searching for Laliberte and seek information from the public.