The disappearance of a 31-year-old woman is considered suspicious, Battlefords RCMP says.

Ashley Morin is normally in regular contact with her family, police say.

She was last in contact with them on July 10 and was last seen in mid-July in North Battleford.

Police have not confirmed information indicating she may have been travelling to Lloydminster or Edmonton, Alberta.

Morin is described as around 5'2" tall, weighing 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black T-shirt with white writing on it, a black hat and sunglasses.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit North is helping with the investigation.